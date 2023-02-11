MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy lays foundation stone for makeover of Gangamma temple

Tirupati: Amidst chanting of mantras from Vedic scriptures by pandits, City MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy along with Mayor Dr R Sirisha and temple committee chairman Katta Gopi Yadav performed Shilanyas for Gangamma temple Gharbhalaya reconstruction here on Friday. On the occasion, a series of rituals, Mahaganapati Puja, Punyahavachanam, Panchagavyam, Vastu Homam, Sapta Matruka, Sthala Matruka Homam were also conducted by the priests to add more spiritual ambience.

The reconstruction of 1,000-year-old Thathaiahgunta Gangamma temple was taken up with an outlay of Rs 12 crore including Rs 3.75 crore from TTD and the remaining amount from Endowments department and donations from devotees. Speaking on the occasion, Karunakar Reddy said that the tenders were finalised for reconstruction works. The revamping works were aimed to bring back the past glory of folk Goddess Gangamma temple, which was built by none other than Ananthalwar, a disciple of Tirumala Nambi, an ardent of devotee of Lord Venkateswara 1,000 years back. The slew of temple development works include construction of Gopuram over the sanctum sanctorum Gharbhalayam of the presiding deity, Mukha mandapam and also the expansion of present temple into a larger stone structure reflecting ancient Indian temple architecture, Reddy said adding that the shrine reconstruction will be taken up under the supervision of renowned sculptor and temple architect Parameswar Sthapathi.

Gangamma Temple Devasthanam Chairman Gopi Yadav said efforts were on for the completion of reconstruction in three months so as to conduct the Maha Kumbabhishekam ceremony for the inauguration of reconstructed shrine in May second week, before the annual Gangamma Jathara. Deputy Mayor Mudra Narayana, temple committee members, YSRCP leaders and others participated. In the evening, the MLA led the mass Maha Aarathi ritual seeking the blessings of the Goddess for the successful completion of works in which devotees took part in big numbers.