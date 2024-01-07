MLA Biyapu Madhusudan Reddy organisea the "YSR Pension Kanuka" in Srikalahasti Mandal

MLA Biyapu Madhusudan Reddy organized the "YSR Pension Kanuka" program at the MPDO office in Srikalahasti Mandal. He handed over Jagananna's increased pension of ₹3000/- to the beneficiaries, along with the newly arrived pensions. The beneficiaries expressed their happiness and celebrated by performing Palabhisheka to Jagananna's cut-out, along with Biyyapu Sri Pavitra Reddy.

During the event, MLA Biyapu Madhusudan Reddy wished everyone a Happy New Year. He mentioned that Jagananna had promised in his election manifesto to gradually increase the pension to ₹3000 for all the beneficiaries. Since taking charge as Chief Minister, Jagananna has incrementally increased the pension amount from ₹2250, to ₹2500, to ₹2750, and now to ₹3000. Previously, pension was only granted to beneficiaries after their death, but now Jagananna is providing pensions directly to eligible beneficiaries. In Srikalahasti Mandal, a total of 9228 pensions amounting to 2.49 crores and in Erpedu Mandal, a total of 9299 pensions amounting to 2.59 crores have been distributed.

MLA Biyapu Madhusudan Reddy emphasized that the provision of pensions is a gift from Jagananna and is not associated with any bribes, Janmabhoomi committees, or political factions. Jagananna's mission is to provide pensions to everyone irrespective of their political affiliation. He criticized the opposition, particularly Chandrababu Naidu, for creating obstacles and blocking welfare schemes.

MLA Biyapu Madhusudan Reddy mentioned that he considers himself and his party as servants working to alleviate the difficulties faced by the people of Srikalahasti constituency. He thanked the blessings and support of the people, emphasizing that their support is crucial in overcoming any challenges faced.

Several YSR Congress Party leaders and activists, including Barri Hemabhushan Reddy, Kunati Ramanaiah Yadav, ZPTC Subbareddy, Srinivasulu, Batti Shetty, Vayala Krishna Reddy, Kandati Eshwar Reddy, Govind Reddy, and Madhu Reddy, along with leaders from Srikalahasti and Erpedu Mandal, participated in the program.
















