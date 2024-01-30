Live
MLA Chirla Jaggireddy emphasises on infrastructure development in rural areas
MLA Chirla Jaggireddy emphasized the importance of ensuring basic amenities and infrastructure in rural areas and mentioned the various schemes and programs implemented by the government to uplift the rural communities.
MLA Chirla Jaggireddy also spoke about the transformative changes that have taken place in Ravulapalem under his leadership. He highlighted the development projects undertaken in the village, such as the construction of parks, CC roads, and the provision of house plots to the poor.
He expressed his gratitude to the people of Ravulapalem for their support and cooperation in the development efforts. He assured them that he will continue to work tirelessly for the progress and welfare of the village.
The inauguration of the Village Secretariat buildings and Rythu Bharosa Kendras is a testament to MLA Chirla Jaggireddy's commitment to improving governance and delivering efficient services to the residents of Ravulapalem.
Overall, MLA Chirla Jaggireddy is credited with bringing about significant progress and development in Ravulapalem, and his efforts have positively impacted the lives of the people in the village.