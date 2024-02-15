  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

MLA contested Ganesh participates in Sant Sewalal Jayanti

MLA contested Ganesh participates in Sant Sewalal Jayanti
x
Highlights

The MLA contested Sriganesh from the BJP party also attended the Sri Sant Sewalal Maharaj Jayanti celebrations.

The MLA contested Sriganesh from the BJP party also attended the Sri Sant Sewalal Maharaj Jayanti celebrations.

He expressed his admiration for the path shown by Sri Sant Sewalal Maharaj and highlighted his exemplary work for the welfare of the Banjara community.

Sriganesh extended his heartfelt greetings to all the brothers and sisters of the Banjara community on this special occasion. Other prominent members of the community, including Balunayak garu, Megha Nayak garu, Somlanayak garu, Naresh Nayak garu, Girinayak garu, Ravinayak garu, and BJP workers were also present at the event.



Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X