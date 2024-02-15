Live
Just In
MLA contested Ganesh participates in Sant Sewalal Jayanti
Highlights
The MLA contested Sriganesh from the BJP party also attended the Sri Sant Sewalal Maharaj Jayanti celebrations.
He expressed his admiration for the path shown by Sri Sant Sewalal Maharaj and highlighted his exemplary work for the welfare of the Banjara community.
Sriganesh extended his heartfelt greetings to all the brothers and sisters of the Banjara community on this special occasion. Other prominent members of the community, including Balunayak garu, Megha Nayak garu, Somlanayak garu, Naresh Nayak garu, Girinayak garu, Ravinayak garu, and BJP workers were also present at the event.
