MLA Damacharla receives grievances, vows solutions

Ongole MLA Damacharla Janardhana Rao receiving a petition from public at his office in Ongole on Tuesday
Hundreds of people are visiting the office of the Telugu Desam Party in Ongole and explaining their grievances and issues to MLA Damacharla Janardhana Rao, which continued on Tuesday also

Ongole: Hundreds of people are visiting the office of the Telugu Desam Party in Ongole and explaining their grievances and issues to MLA Damacharla Janardhana Rao, which continued on Tuesday also. The Ongole Assembly constituency TDP office has witnessed a huge footfall ever since Damacharla was elected as the MLA.

In the first few days, the Damacharla fans, TDP, BJP, and Janasena workers, TDP sympathisers, and other well-wishers met the MLA and extended their greetings and shared happiness.

For the last few days, common public has been visiting the MLA to explain their problems and seek his involvement in addressing them. Lending an open ear, the MLA is receiving the petitions from the public, and forwarding them to the respective officers with a note to consider them, according to the rules and guidelines.to caption: Ongole MLA Damacharla Janardhana Rao receiving a petition from public at his office in Ongole on Tuesda

