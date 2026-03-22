MLA dines at minority leader’s house

Anantapur: Keeping is word, Anantapur Urban MLA Daggupati Prasad visited minority leader Noor Mohammed’s house here on Saturday.

It should be noted here that 10 days ago, Noor Mohammed organised an Iftar feast for 40th Division and invited MLA Daggupati to attend. However, the MLA was unable to attend the banquet due to lack of time and told Noor at the time that instead he will visit his house on the day of Eid.

Subsequently, a dispute arose between Noor, Khan, and TDP leader Royal Madhu, husband of 40thd Division corporator. In the heat of the moment, acting on sudden impulse, Noor attempted suicide and suffered minor injuries.

Immediately upon learning of the incident, MLA Daggupati visited the hospital to console Noor and reprimanded him for attempting to take his own life. Fulfilling his earlier promise, the MLA visited Noor Mohammed's house for a meal on Eid, along with TDP leader Royal Madhu and Khan. He made all of them to share a meal.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Daggupati remarked that minor disagreements within a family are natural and occur everywhere. He emphasised that their group functions as one large family—that they share a common bond, resolve their differences through dialogue, and remain united. He advised that it would be inappropriate to attribute any other motive to it.