MLA enters 200th day of Gadapa Gadapaku programme

Markapuram: Markapuram MLA KP Nagarjuna Reddy and his team has completed 199 days of ‘Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam’ programme and reached out to households in 70 villages and ward secretariats in the constituency by Monday.

Speaking on the occasion, MLA Nagarjuna Reddy thanked Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for announcing the Gadapa Gadapaku Mana Prabhutvam. He said that he was overwhelmed by the love and affection of the public for the CM and for him as their MLA. He said the earlier TDP government had neglected the rural areas and limited the development to lay cheap quality roads to their leaders’ houses. He said that the YSRCP government has provided about Rs 1 crore worth of assets to every village, including village secretariat, Ryithu Bharosa Kendra, and Wellness Centre and modernised schools and Anganwadi centres.

The MLA said that during this tenure, he is successful in modernising hospitals, linking villages with roads, constructing bridges and other development works pending for a long time. He informed that the works of the medical college, Nagarjuna Sagar water to Peddachervu at Podili works, sanctioning for Shadikhana and other works are speeding up.

The MLA announced that they have covered households in 70 of the 94 ward and village secretariats in the constituency, and completed the development works worth Rs 10 crore in the Rs 14 crore worth of works sanctioned during the Gadapagadapaku Mana Prabhutvam programme. He thanked the public for their confidence in him and appreciated the local leaders for their support throughout the programme.