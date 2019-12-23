Trending :
MLA Golla Babu Rao laid the foundation for the Secretariates in Payakaraopet

Payakaraopet MLA Golla Baburao has laid the foundation stone for the village secretariat in the town. In order to build the five Secretariats, the foundation was first laid in GVR Nagar. Speaking on the occasion, Baburao said. CM Jagan has been strengthened by the Secretariat system, to establish secretariates and employment in every village.

He believes that the program is aimed at keeping the public administration close to the people. "Jagan Mohan Reddy is determined to develop Visakhapatnam as the capital, " the MLA said. The event was attended by former ZPTC Chikkala Rama Rao, Mandala, town chairmen Danishetti Babu, Dagupalli Sai, former chairman of the CDC, Srinu and others.

The govt is planning to fill the vacant positions in secretariates by January 2020.

