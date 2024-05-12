Visakhapatnam: YSRCP candidates pull out all stops to draw voters’ attention

Visakhapatnam : Recalling the promises delivered thus far, assuring a bright future for Andhra Pradesh that would witness a huge transformation in the coming years, YSRCP candidates carried out poll campaigning in different parts of the city. As the chest-thumping canvassing draws to a close, candidates reappear before the constituents, appealing for their support to the party by taking out rallies, organising meetings and public sabhas.

Apart from highlighting a host of welfare schemes of the ruling party and its assured continuance only if the YSRCP is voted back to power, candidates also stressed on the possibility of stopping the strategic sale of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant only if the YSRCP gets re-elected in the state. Marking the last day of the campaigning, YSRCP north constituency candidate KK Raju took out a massive bike rally on Saturday. Speaking to the media, KK Raju said, “The fight in the ensuing polls is between ‘Dharmam’ and ‘Adharmam’. Keeping the growth of North Andhra in view, people should extend their support to the YSRCP.”

Meanwhile, Rajya Sabha member YV Subba Reddy joined the campaign of Narsipatnam candidate Petla Uma Sankara Ganesh. During the rally, he exhorted the people to exercise their franchise judiciously and reiterated that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy can alone provide good governance. Led by YSRCP Bheemili MLA candidate Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao along with his daughter Lakshmi Priyanka, a huge bike rally was organised at Bheemunipatnam. Speaking on the occasion, the sitting MLA cautioned people that they should vote for the YSRCP if they aspire for development in the state and transparency in governance.