Live
- 63 pc voter turnout in Odisha
- Musk's SpaceX is quick to build in Texas, slow to pay its bills
- TCS announces to create global AI centre of excellence in France
- 4,000 animal and plant species affected by smuggling worldwide
- Hooda questions BJP on rejection of demand for Ahir Regiment in Army
- Poling complete in peaceful manner in Gadwal and Alampur Segments.
- Beyond Politics: PM Modi's Gurdwara visit signals his deep respect for Sikh culture, values
- Polling peaceful in Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency, provisional figures indicate highest turnout since 1996
- WB offers quick access to 10 pct of undisbursed loans for Bangladesh's crisis response
- KSCW chief warns Against Sharing Sensitive Information Online
Just In
Hyderabad: Case booked against BJP MP
City police have registered a case against BJP leader and MP from Maharashtra Navneet Kaur Rana for criminal intimidation and trying to influence voters.
Hyderabad: City police have registered a case against BJP leader and MP from Maharashtra Navneet Kaur Rana for criminal intimidation and trying to influence voters.
Saidabad police said a case was booked against Navneet Kaur. During a meeting held in the city recently, she had made some comments against AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi and his elder brother and AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi.
During the meeting, she allegedly said that, “if police give 15 seconds time, both the brothers will not know where they came from or where they went.”
The BJP leader was referring to the 2012 speech of Akbaruddin Owaisi at Nirmal wherein he had allegedly stated that “if police are removed for 15 minutes, we will finish 100 crore Hindus.”
The case invoked Sections 505 (2), 506, 171 -c, 171 – f, 171 – G of IPC.
The case is based on a complaint made by an Election Commission of India officer who was on duty.