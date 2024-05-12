Live
- 63 pc voter turnout in Odisha
- Musk's SpaceX is quick to build in Texas, slow to pay its bills
- TCS announces to create global AI centre of excellence in France
- 4,000 animal and plant species affected by smuggling worldwide
- Hooda questions BJP on rejection of demand for Ahir Regiment in Army
- Poling complete in peaceful manner in Gadwal and Alampur Segments.
- Beyond Politics: PM Modi's Gurdwara visit signals his deep respect for Sikh culture, values
- Polling peaceful in Srinagar Lok Sabha constituency, provisional figures indicate highest turnout since 1996
- WB offers quick access to 10 pct of undisbursed loans for Bangladesh's crisis response
- KSCW chief warns Against Sharing Sensitive Information Online
Just In
Kakinada: It is time for change, asserts Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan
Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan on Saturday flayed Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for pursuing policies of destruction and depriving the State of any development during the last five years.
Kakinada : Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan on Saturday flayed Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for pursuing policies of destruction and depriving the State of any development during the last five years.
He addressed the Varahi Vijayabheri meeting at Balaji Cheruvu area in Kakinada on Saturday evening.
He told people that it is the time for change and the time to write the future of the State. He warned that if YSRCP comes to power again, all the properties of the people will be confiscated.
He said that Jagan who has wasted five years of precious time and destroyed the State in all fields, is trying to deceive people again.
He came down heavily on the YSRCP government for pursuing anti-democratic policies during the last five years. People have been deprived of minimum security. He said time has come for people to send Jagan home as he is bringing new rules to harass them.
AP people have lost so much in the last five years, Pawan regretted. He clarified that politics is not for positions for him.
Kakinada Lok Sabha candidate Tangella Uday Srinivas, Kakinada City Assembly candidate Vanamadi Kondababu, and Kakinada Rural candidate Pantam Nanaji were present.