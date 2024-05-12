Kakinada: It is time for change, asserts Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan

Kakinada : Jana Sena president Pawan Kalyan on Saturday flayed Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for pursuing policies of destruction and depriving the State of any development during the last five years.

He addressed the Varahi Vijayabheri meeting at Balaji Cheruvu area in Kakinada on Saturday evening.

He told people that it is the time for change and the time to write the future of the State. He warned that if YSRCP comes to power again, all the properties of the people will be confiscated.

He said that Jagan who has wasted five years of precious time and destroyed the State in all fields, is trying to deceive people again.



He came down heavily on the YSRCP government for pursuing anti-democratic policies during the last five years. People have been deprived of minimum security. He said time has come for people to send Jagan home as he is bringing new rules to harass them.



AP people have lost so much in the last five years, Pawan regretted. He clarified that politics is not for positions for him.



Kakinada Lok Sabha candidate Tangella Uday Srinivas, Kakinada City Assembly candidate Vanamadi Kondababu, and Kakinada Rural candidate Pantam Nanaji were present.

