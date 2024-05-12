Live
Just In
CM Revanth Reddy Plays Football for Fun at Hyderabad Central University
The Chief Minister, Revanth Reddy, recently took part in a friendly football match at Hyderabad Central University. Known for his love of the sport, CM Revanth Reddy even played without shoes if they got damaged in the middle of the game.
The game was organized by the HCU-NSUI unit, with the presence of other prominent political figures including MLC Balmoor Venkat, MP Anil Kumar Yadav, TMRIES President Faheem Qureshi, and HCU students.
Also in attendance were Adviser to CM Vem Narender Reddy, Government Adviser Venugopal, Food Corporation Chairman YA Fahim, TSAT CEO Venugopal Reddy, and others.
The match was led by NSUI state president Balmoor Venkat and HCU-NSUI incharge Ajay, showcasing a friendly and competitive atmosphere on the field.