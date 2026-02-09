MLA helps 3 road accident victims

Guntur: Guntur West MLA Galla Madhavi once again showed her generosity and compassion.

After attending festivities at Kondaveedu, while returning, she noticed a serious road accident between Phirangipuram and Kondaveedu on Sunday.

Three persons traveling on a two-wheeler met with an accident and collided with a car, sustaining severe injuries.

Responding immediately, MLA Madhavi did not delay and ensured that first aid was provided to the injured.

Noticing heavy bleeding, she promptly shifted the victims in her own vehicle to the GGH in Guntur city.

She instructed the doctors to provide the best medical care to the injured and personally supervised to ensure that all necessary treatment was provided.

The injured persons and their family members expressed heartfelt gratitude to MLA Madhavi for coming forward at a critical moment.