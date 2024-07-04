  • Menu
MLA Julakanti calls on Kanna
Guntur : Macherla MLA Julakanti Brahma Reddy met Sattenapalli MLA Kanna Lakshminarayana at his residence and presented bouquet at Kannavarithota here on Wednesday.

He consoled him in the backdrop of Kanna Lakshminarayana underwent a minor surgery to his hand and was discharged from the hospital. MLA Julakanti Brahma Reddy wished speedy recovery of the MLA Kanna Lakshminarayana. They discussed Palnadu district development.

