Students at NIEM get real-world exposure

Bhubaneswar: NIEM, The Institute of Event Management, is Asia’s first and the world’s fifth best Event Management Institute. It is listed in the Limca Book of Records for its autonomous Event Management course and operates across 15 States. In Odisha, it is the only dedicated Event Management Institute.

Along with providing books and study materials to students, the institute also offers practical exposure by involving them in top-level events and programmes. Event Management in India is conducted on a very large scale. Every year, around 70 to 120 students successfully pass out as professional Event Managers. The NIEM has consistently provided complete support in placements and career guidance, making NIEM Bhubaneswar a leading institution in the field of Event Management. Students from NIEM have secured jobs in reputed organisations and several well-known event management companies. In addition, many students are working in cities such as Ranchi, Kolkata, Mumbai and Hyderabad. The Annual Function 2025 of NIEM was held on Tuesday. The programme featured a variety of entertaining performances including songs, dances, dramas and cultural events presented by the students of the institute.

The chiefguest of the event was Odia actor Sabyasachi Mishra.