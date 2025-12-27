Welcoming New Year with green vows, not floral rows in Ganjam

Berhampur: In a thoughtful and forward-looking initiative that blends administrative discipline with environmental sensitivity, Ganjam Collector V Keerthi Vasan has issued a formal directive to all government offices across the district, appealing for complete avoidance of flower bouquets during the New Year and on all future courtesy calls and official occasions.

The Collector’s letter, circulated to all heads of offices, Commissioners, Sub-Divisional Magistrates, Block Development Officers, Tehsildars, Executive Officers and other senior functionaries, marks a symbolic yet substantive shift from ceremonial excess to sustainable responsibility. Emphasising that gestures of goodwill need not come at the cost of the environment, the district administration has urged visitors and well-wishers to replace bouquets with meaningful, eco-friendly actions.

Instead of floral offerings, which often have a short life and contribute to waste, the Collector has encouraged simple, concrete acts of sustainability. These include avoiding single-use plastics, carrying refillable water bottles, conserving electricity and water, and actively participating in tree plantation and nurturing activities. Such mindful practices, the letter notes, are far more enduring expressions of respect and goodwill.

Adding an innovative and participatory dimension to the initiative, the administration has proposed the introduction of “Sustainability Pledge Cards” at the reception of government offices. Visitors will be invited to record a personal commitment towards environmental protection, either manually on pledge cards or digitally through a QR code–based web link. Suggested pledges include promises such as refraining from using single-use plastic bags, avoiding disposable plastic bottles, or planting at least one tree every month throughout 2026.

The underlying objective of this initiative is to instil conscious, environmentally responsible behaviour among both citizens and officials. It aligns closely with national and State priorities aimed at reducing plastic pollution, conserving natural resources and advancing Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs). By transforming routine official interactions into moments of environmental reflection, the district administration hopes to foster a culture where sustainability becomes a shared civic value rather than a symbolic slogan.

Collector Keerthi Vasan’s message resonates as a gentle yet powerful reminder that real respect for people and the planet lies not in fleeting displays, but in lasting commitments. As the New Year approaches, Ganjam district appears poised to welcome it not with flowers that fade, but with green vows that endure.

Meanwhile Sudhit Rout, the Green Man of Odisha commented that he is happy to see the initiative by the Ganjam district administration.”

I was elated to see the initiative.I have been practising all these scrupulously for more than two decades and have been campaigning for these things .Even to avoid single use plastic plates, I carry my own steel plate, glass and spoon to feasts and parties. I was ploughing a lone furrow. Your support to the cause will bring a marvellous effect”, said Sudhir. He further said plastic pollution will spell doom for humanity. Unless checked, it will asphyxiate the future generations. The micro-plastic has pervaded from the deepest Marina Trench to the top of Everest. From lungs to the brains. It has to be checked with all possible means, he said.