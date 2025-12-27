Official works will go paperless: Majhi

Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday said officials works at district and block level offices will go paperless soon, as the government is expanding the OSWAS, an IT-based system to carry out administrative works. Majhi was addressing the State-level celebration of Good Governance Day observed on the occasion of the birthday offormer prime minister A B Vajpayee.

At the event, Majhi launched the CM Dashboard, an extension of Odisha State Workflow Automation System (OSWAS 2.0) to the district and block levels, and dedicated ‘Ama Sathi Unified WhatsApp Chatbot’ to public service for better quality medical and water supply-related services. So far, over 4,000 government offices have been brought under OSWAS. With the expansion of OSWAS, the government work will now be paperless at the district and block levels. Through this, the system of good governance in the State will be further strengthened, he said. Majhi said real-time monitoring of various projects and schemes can be done through the CM Dashboard, while more than 150 essential public services will be available through ‘Ama Sathi Unified WhatsApp Chatbot’.

“Following the mantra of good governance of Vajpayee ji and the administrative reforms of Modi ji, our 18-month BJP government is working for the welfare of four and a half crore people of Odisha,” he said.

Paying tributes to the late Vajpayee, the Chief Minister said the former prime minister was a brilliant politician, poet, writer and philosopher. Vajpayee was the best brand ambassador of political ideals. He never took politics as a profession. He devoted himself to public service, Majhi said.