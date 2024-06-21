  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

MLA Kuna seeks urgent repairs to road

Amadalavalasa MLA K Ravi Kumar (left) with minister for roads and buildings BC Janardhan Reddy at the Secretariat on Thursday
x

Amadalavalasa MLA K Ravi Kumar (left) with minister for roads and buildings BC Janardhan Reddy at the Secretariat on Thursday

Highlights

After the MLA’s request, R&B minister Janardhan Reddy directs officials to take up works of Srikakulam-Amadalavalasa road

Srikakulam: TDP Amadalavalasa MLA Kuna Ravi Kumar asked the minister for roads and buildings BC Janardhan Reddy to complete Srikakulam-Amadalavalasa road as early as possible.

As the YSRCP government neglected the road it got damaged resulting in loss of more than 30 lives in different accidents. Ravi Kumar met the minister at Amaravati on Thursday and discussed about the road. The minister responded and directed the higher officials of roads and buildings department to complete the works at a brisk pace. As a result of the direction, concerned road contractor started works by Thursday evening.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X