MLA Kuna seeks urgent repairs to road

Srikakulam: TDP Amadalavalasa MLA Kuna Ravi Kumar asked the minister for roads and buildings BC Janardhan Reddy to complete Srikakulam-Amadalavalasa road as early as possible.

As the YSRCP government neglected the road it got damaged resulting in loss of more than 30 lives in different accidents. Ravi Kumar met the minister at Amaravati on Thursday and discussed about the road. The minister responded and directed the higher officials of roads and buildings department to complete the works at a brisk pace. As a result of the direction, concerned road contractor started works by Thursday evening.