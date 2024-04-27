MLA Mekapati Vikram Reddy says people eagerly waiting for Jagananna's Manifesto"

Atmakur legislator Mekapati Vikram Reddy has stated that the people are eagerly waiting for Jagananna's manifesto, despite the opposition party already announcing many manifestoes. Speaking during an election campaign in the AS Peta mandal, MLA Mekapati emphasized the strong belief among the people that if Jagananna's manifesto is inclusive, they will support it wholeheartedly.

During the campaign in villages such as Kondamidakondoru, Tellapadu, Anumasamudram, Velpulagunta, and Kavaliadavalli, MLA Mekapati was welcomed by local leaders and public representatives with grand gajamalas. He urged voters to give their support to Vijaya Sai Reddy for MP and himself for MLA in the upcoming elections on May 13.



MLA Mekapati addressed the issue of leaders leaving the party for other parties, stating that he will stand by every leader and worker who believes in him and work for their progress. He assured that he will fulfill all promises made to the people. Responding to the opposition candidate Anam Ramanarayana Reddy's campaign, MLA Mekapati highlighted his support for farmers in the constituency by facilitating irrigation water, leading to a successful crop yield.



MLA Mekapati also criticized the opposition party for luring leaders with packages, calling them "package stars." He emphasized the importance of voting for the welfare of Jagananna in the upcoming elections, urging voters to support the fan symbol and secure a victory with a significant majority.

