MLA Mekapati Vikram Reddy vows to complete High Level Canal, promises to provide irrigation and drinking water to Metta constituencies within six months

Atmakuru legislator Mekapati Vikram Reddy has declared that his party will be the ones to finish the construction of the high level canal, ensuring that the Metta constituencies receive much-needed irrigation and drinking water. He made this announcement during a vigorous election campaign in Marripadu, where he emphasized the importance of fulfilling this promise within six months of coming to power.

During the campaign in Pegallapadu, Irlapadu, Manivaripalli, and Allampadu panchayats of Marripadu mandal, MLA Mekapati was warmly welcomed by the local women who offered traditional mangalaharatis. Addressing the crowd, he pointed out the previous representative's failure to complete the high level canal works and reiterated his commitment to finishing the project.

MLA Mekapati highlighted that the idea of the high level canal originated from his father, Mekapati Rajamohan Reddy, and was included in the party's manifesto to provide irrigation water to the Metta constituencies. He assured the residents that the land acquisition works necessary for the project would be completed within six months by paying fair compensation to the farmers.

Furthermore, MLA Mekapati criticized the opposition party's failure to fulfill their promises in the past and urged the people to have faith in Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's government, which has implemented numerous welfare schemes. He emphasized the importance of voting for YSRCP candidates in the upcoming elections to continue the positive changes brought about by the current administration.

Overall, MLA Mekapati's message to the people of Marripadu was clear - the completion of the high level canal will bring prosperity and development to the region, and their votes are crucial in ensuring the progress of their community.