Rains to intensify in Kerala

Thiruvananthapuram : Rains in Kerala are likely to intensify in the next few days as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday predicted very heavy rainfall in the state between May 18 and 20 due to likely prevalence of strong westerly and south westerly winds in the region.

The IMD issued an orange alert for Palakkad and Malappuram for May 18, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha and Idukki for May 19 and in seven districts of the state for May 20. It also said that while an orange alert has been issued in some districts for May 20, the rainfall would probably be similar to that of a red alert.



The IMD issued a yellow alert in nine out of the 14 districts of the state. A red alert indicates heavy to extremely heavy rain of over 20 cm in 24 hours, while an orange alert means very heavy rain (6 cm to 20 cm).

