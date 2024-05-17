  • Menu
Srikakulam: Tribal villages show the way in vote percentage

Godiyapadu and Lokonda register more than 90% voting, with women forming majority of voters

Srikakulam: Agency villages are known for political activism and voters there cast their vote as it is a responsibility, which serves as a lesson for urban and semi urban voters.

In Godiyapadu village, 204 voters cast their votes out of total 224, registering 91.07 per cent. Of the 204 total polled votes, 113 are female and 91 are male. Women voters are more active than men in casting their vote as responsible citizens.

In another Agency village Lokonda, total voters are 193 and of them 175 voters exercised their franchise, registering 90.67 per cent. Of them, 80 are men and 95 are women. Here also women voters are more enthusiastic than men in casting their vote. These two Agency villages are part of Hiramandal.

