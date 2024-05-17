Live
- Trial of Syrian government militia's head begins in Germany's Hamburg
- Fionn Hand added to Ireland men's squad for Netherlands T20I tri-series
- Biggest war sequence of Suriya Sivakumar-starrer 'Kanguva' features 10,000-plus people
- US Air Force blames power loss, weather for F-16 crash in South Korea in May 2023
- India needs a national security filter for doing business with some nations: EAM Jaishankar
- Swati Maliwal's 'after-assault' video surfaces, being told to move out
- NCW affixes notice for hearing at residence of CM Kejriwal's PS
- 'You always lift your game to a new standard when Jimmy's out on the field', says Labuschagne
- India lose one Paris 2024 quota after WADA provisionally suspends boxer Parveen for whereabouts failure: Sources
- Archer Deepika Kumari to train under renowned coach Kim Hyung Tak in South Korea
Just In
Srikakulam: Tribal villages show the way in vote percentage
Highlights
Godiyapadu and Lokonda register more than 90% voting, with women forming majority of voters
Srikakulam: Agency villages are known for political activism and voters there cast their vote as it is a responsibility, which serves as a lesson for urban and semi urban voters.
In Godiyapadu village, 204 voters cast their votes out of total 224, registering 91.07 per cent. Of the 204 total polled votes, 113 are female and 91 are male. Women voters are more active than men in casting their vote as responsible citizens.
In another Agency village Lokonda, total voters are 193 and of them 175 voters exercised their franchise, registering 90.67 per cent. Of them, 80 are men and 95 are women. Here also women voters are more enthusiastic than men in casting their vote. These two Agency villages are part of Hiramandal.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS