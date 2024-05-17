Vijayawada: Women backed us, says Vishnu

Vijayawada: Vijayawada Central MLA and AP Planning Board vice-chairman Malladi Vishnu said a large number of voters supported the YSRCP government for continuation of welfare schemes. He exuded confidence that their leader YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will take oath as the Chief Minister for the second time.

In a press release on Thursday, Malladi Vishnu said the YSRCP government implemented the women-centric welfare schemes and appointed many women in the nominated posts.

He said the CM made Taneti Vanita as the home minister, allotted seven ZP chairperson posts and 15 ZP vice-chairperson posts to women. He informed that 12 mayor posts were allotted to women in municipal corporations besides 24 deputy mayor posts.

He claimed that the commitment of voters to strengthen YSRCP was clearly seen. He said summer heat and untimely rains in some parts have failed to deter the voters from participating in polling on May 13.

A large number of women voters stood in the queue lines for several hours till night to exercise their franchise and support the YSRCP, he added.