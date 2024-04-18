MLA Namburu Shankara Rao Welcomes Muslim Brothers to YSRCP

In a show of increasing support from Muslim minorities in the Pedakurapadu constituency, TDP workers from Krosuru Mandal Dodleru have joined the YSRCP. MLA Namburu Shankara Rao personally extended a warm invitation to the new members, presenting them with scarves as a symbol of solidarity.

Among those who joined the YSRCP were Sheikh Enugupalem Saida, Sheikh Nagur Basha, Syed Mastan Vali, Syed John, Pinnelli Mahbub Subhani, Sheikh Mastan Vali, Sheikh Narwada Chinna Nagul Meera, Bismillah Sheikh, Syed Mastan Vali, Sheikh Mahbub Mehraj, and others. MLA Namburu Shankara Rao emphasized the importance of hard work and dedication in ensuring victory for the party in the upcoming elections. The Muslim brothers expressed their commitment to supporting the YSRCP and working towards its success in the constituency.

