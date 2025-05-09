MLA Putta Chaitanya Reddy oversees Mahanadu arrangements

Kamalapuram: Preparations are in full swing for the upcoming Mahanadu event, with nearly 150 acres at Pabbapuram fields in Chinthakommadinne mandal being readied under the supervision of Kamalapuram MLA Putta Chaitanya Reddy.

Heavy machinery like JCBs and bulldozers are being used to clear bushes and level the land, ensuring a clean and organised venue for the massive gathering. The MLA has been personally inspecting the site daily, monitoring progress and guiding the workforce.

TDP leaders and local party workers from Kamalapuram constituency are actively involved in the efforts, reflecting strong organisational commitment to making the event a success.