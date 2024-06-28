MLA Ravi Kumar rejects gunmen security

  • Menu
Srikakulam: TDP Amadalavalasa MLA Kuna Ravi Kumar refused gunmen for his security purpose. He sent them back and asked them to report the same to the...

Srikakulam: TDP Amadalavalasa MLA Kuna Ravi Kumar refused gunmen for his security purpose. He sent them back and asked them to report the same to the home department. The MLA also communicated the information to the authorities concerned on Thursday evening.

Ravi Kumar expected Cabinet berth under Kalinga quota as the community has largest vote bank in the district. He felt snubbed over denial of minister post. His decision has become a hot topic in the district.

X