Live
- Deploy special parties to solve missing cases: SP Arief
- Appeal to solve traffic problem in Madanapalle
- Min holds review meet on Ujjaini Mahankali Jatara
- I am not after power or position, asserts Bhumana Abhinay
- NTR Bharosa pensions to be disbursed on July 1 at doorstep
- Promote good governance: Narayana
- MLA Ravi Kumar rejects gunmen security
- Srikakulam: Woes of tenant farmers remain unsolved
- National Lok Adalat on July 29
- APC committed to welfare of its employees
Just In
MLA Ravi Kumar rejects gunmen security
Highlights
Srikakulam: TDP Amadalavalasa MLA Kuna Ravi Kumar refused gunmen for his security purpose. He sent them back and asked them to report the same to the...
Srikakulam: TDP Amadalavalasa MLA Kuna Ravi Kumar refused gunmen for his security purpose. He sent them back and asked them to report the same to the home department. The MLA also communicated the information to the authorities concerned on Thursday evening.
Ravi Kumar expected Cabinet berth under Kalinga quota as the community has largest vote bank in the district. He felt snubbed over denial of minister post. His decision has become a hot topic in the district.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS