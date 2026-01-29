MLA reviews civic infra, devpt works and edn facilities

Dhone: Dhone MLA Kotla Jaya Suryaprakash Reddy on Wednesday carried out a series of inspections across Dhone town and parts of the constituency, focusing on civic amenities, public welfare and ongoing developmental projects. He visited the newly constructed Municipal Complex and Vegetable Market, where he reviewed sanitation standards, infrastructure and facilities being provided to traders and the public.

The MLA interacted with vendors and visitors to understand their concerns and emphasised the need for maintaining cleanliness and orderly management within the market premises. During the inspection, the MLA directed municipal authorities to strengthen waste management systems and ensure adequate drinking water and sanitation facilities for the public. He also stressed the importance of eliminating plastic cover usage in the market, citing environmental protection as a collective responsibility.

Considering the daily influx of visitors, he announced that lift facilities would be provided to ensure easy access for senior citizens, women and persons with disabilities, and instructed officials to expedite the works.

Earlier, the MLA visited Makam Veedhi in Dhone town and held direct interactions with residents to assess local issues. People highlighted problems related to damaged roads and inadequate drainage. Responding immediately, the MLA instructed the Municipal Commissioner to take up road and drainage works on a priority basis and ensure their timely sanction and completion to minimise inconvenience to residents.

The MLA also inspected the under-construction Institute of Driving Training and Research (IDTR) near Kothakota village, reviewing the progress of works and directing officials to complete the project within the stipulated timeframe while maintaining quality standards.

He stated that the institute would create employment opportunities for youth and contribute to road safety awareness. Additionally, he conducted a surprise inspection at the MJPAP Residential Educational Institution in Dhone, reviewing academic standards, infrastructure, hostel facilities and the mid-day meal scheme, and stressed the need to ensure quality education and student welfare.