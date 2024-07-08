MLA Shahjahan Basha felicitated at Kuravanka

Madanapalle: Madanapalle MLA Shahjahan Basha on Sunday received a warm welcome from people of Kuravanka.The MLA was felicitated by local leaders Pasupuleti Mohan, Belle Reddy Prasad and Pasupuleti Vinod Kumar at Harerama Harekrishna function hall in Kuravanka.

Speaking on this occasion, MLA Shahjahan Basha said that the admiration shown by the people of Kuravanka towards him is unforgettable. Similarly, he made it clear that Kuravanka will be developed into an ideal panchayat.

He expressed gratitude to the local leaders and people who contributed to his victory. He made it clear that he would be accessible to people and take steps to solve their problems.