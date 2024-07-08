Live
- Home Minister assures revamp of education system soon
- ‘Bahishkarana’ Teaser: Anjali Plays a Key Role in Gripping Telugu Web Series
- Wimbledon: Djokovic expects to 'see a lot of fireworks' in the match against Rune
- Maruti Suzuki 1st automaker to send 2 mn vehicles via Indian Railways towards 'green logistics'
- ‘Kalki 2898 AD’ Smashes Records with $16M in North America Box Office
- TGFDC camps bring people closer to nature
- Sai Pallavi Attends Graduation Ceremony, Receives Doctor's Degree
- Redmi 13 5G Launching in India on July 9: Key Specs and Features
- SDT, Manchu Manoj calls for action against youtubers over perverted comments, gains widespread support
- Arun Babu takes charge as Palnadu collector
Just In
MLA Shahjahan Basha felicitated at Kuravanka
Highlights
Madanapalle: Madanapalle MLA Shahjahan Basha on Sunday received a warm welcome from people of Kuravanka.The MLA was felicitated by local leaders...
Madanapalle: Madanapalle MLA Shahjahan Basha on Sunday received a warm welcome from people of Kuravanka.The MLA was felicitated by local leaders Pasupuleti Mohan, Belle Reddy Prasad and Pasupuleti Vinod Kumar at Harerama Harekrishna function hall in Kuravanka.
Speaking on this occasion, MLA Shahjahan Basha said that the admiration shown by the people of Kuravanka towards him is unforgettable. Similarly, he made it clear that Kuravanka will be developed into an ideal panchayat.
He expressed gratitude to the local leaders and people who contributed to his victory. He made it clear that he would be accessible to people and take steps to solve their problems.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS