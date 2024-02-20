Live
- Fintech platform Xalts acquires Contour Network to create ‘Plaid for Trade’
- Maha Assembly unanimously passes 10% Maratha quotas bill
- Special status for Mangaluru hospital
- MLA Alla Rama Krishna Reddy joined YSRCP
- Elephant attack causes chaos in Sakleshpura
- Akasa Air adopts Digi Yatra’s facial recognition system at 9 airports
- Drought pronounced: Drinking water crisis looms over Kodagu
- Complaint in Raj court against Rahul's remarks on PM, hearing on Feb 23
- PM to virtually launch facilities at NITK today
- Come clean on your daughter’s IT firm dealings: Satheesan asks Vijayan
Just In
MLA Shambangi Venkata China Appalanayudu thanks CM over relief funds
Highlights
MLA Shambangi Venkata China Appalanayudu emphasized the importance of the CM's relief fund in providing assistance to those in need, especially in times of health crises.
MLA Shambangi Venkata China Appalanayudu emphasized the importance of the CM's relief fund in providing assistance to those in need, especially in times of health crises. He commended the efforts of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy in ensuring that the fund reaches those who require assistance in Bobbili constituency.
The presence of town party president Chodaganji Ramesh Naidu and other YCP leaders further underscored the support for the beneficiaries receiving the relief fund. The continuous support through schemes like Arogyashri and the CM's relief fund reflects the government's commitment to the welfare of the people.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS