  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

MLA Shambangi Venkata China Appalanayudu thanks CM over relief funds

MLA Shambangi Venkata China Appalanayudu thanks CM over relief funds
x
Highlights

MLA Shambangi Venkata China Appalanayudu emphasized the importance of the CM's relief fund in providing assistance to those in need, especially in times of health crises.

MLA Shambangi Venkata China Appalanayudu emphasized the importance of the CM's relief fund in providing assistance to those in need, especially in times of health crises. He commended the efforts of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy in ensuring that the fund reaches those who require assistance in Bobbili constituency.

The presence of town party president Chodaganji Ramesh Naidu and other YCP leaders further underscored the support for the beneficiaries receiving the relief fund. The continuous support through schemes like Arogyashri and the CM's relief fund reflects the government's commitment to the welfare of the people.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X