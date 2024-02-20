MLA Shambangi Venkata China Appalanayudu thanks CM over relief funds

MLA Shambangi Venkata China Appalanayudu emphasized the importance of the CM's relief fund in providing assistance to those in need, especially in times of health crises. He commended the efforts of Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy in ensuring that the fund reaches those who require assistance in Bobbili constituency.

The presence of town party president Chodaganji Ramesh Naidu and other YCP leaders further underscored the support for the beneficiaries receiving the relief fund. The continuous support through schemes like Arogyashri and the CM's relief fund reflects the government's commitment to the welfare of the people.