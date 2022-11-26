MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi asks Collector to solve Gannavaram farmers' problems

Machilipatnam (Krishna District): Gannavaram MLA Vallabhaneni Vamsi requested District Collector P Ranjith Basha to solve the problems of the farmers, who gave lands for Gannavaram Airport expansion. During the meeting with the Collector at Machilipatnam Collectorate here on Friday, the MLA brought up several issues related to Gannavaram constituency to his notice. Speaking on the occasion, the MLA said that farmers, who gave lands to the airport, were given plots at Amaravathi, but some of the farmers are yet to get plots.

The Collector was also told that a number of farmers were not given their tenancy amount.

MLA Vamsi brought up other issues such as bridge construction at the airport and pending lift irrigation design of Brammayya Lingayya Cheruvu etc.

Responding to the MLA's petition, the Collector ordered the officials concerned to sort out all the issues. The Collector assured that he would talk to the CRDA officials to solve farmers' problems.

Joint Collector Mahesh Kumar, Gudivada RDO Padmavathi and Gannavaram, Bapulapadu, Unguturu MROs attended.