MLA Yeluri conducts job fair

Parchuru : Amega job fair organised by Parchuru MLA Yeluri Sambasiva Rao in association with Green Spark Foundation and HR Co at the MLA’s camp office in Isuka Darsi on Saturday received a great response.

Speaking at the event where more than 500 youth attended, MLA Yeluri called upon youth to adopt a disciplined approach and work hard to achieve goals.

He highlighted the government’s commitment to generate employment for the youth.

He observed that youth is key to the State’s future development and urged them to focus on skill development.

He stressed on the importance to learn popular courses, recommended gaining comprehensive knowledge and assured them of long-term employment support.

The MLA explained his future plans for establishing a coaching centre for skill enhancement, creating a comprehensive employment cell and focusing on empowering unemployed youth in his constituency.

Acknowledging the challenges faced by unemployed graduates, Yeluri Sambasiva Rao stressed the importance of education and skill acquisition and expressed optimism on the youth’s potential.