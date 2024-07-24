MLAs demand CBI probe into APPSC irregularities

Vijayawada: Several MLAs demanded a CBI inquiry into alleged irregularities in APPSC to ensure justice to the unemployed youth.

When senior TDP MLA Gorantla Butchaiah Chowdary questioned about certain irregularities that had taken place in Group I interviews conducted by APPSC in 2022 and on action taken against those responsible for irregularities, minister for legislative affairs and finance Payyavula Keshav said that the APPSC conducted interviews to Group I in June 2022 and announced the results on July 5, 2022.

As some unsuccessful candidates filed petition in High Court, the court in its order on March 13, 2024 set aside the selections of already joined employees and directed the APPSC to conduct mains afresh and value the papers and complete the process within six months.

When the APPSC filed writ appeals, the division bench of High Court passed orders on March 21, 2024 directing as an interim measure, in the interest of justice, the eligible candidates on the list who have already been given appointment and are in service shall not be ousted from service till the next date of listing.

The finance minister said that though he could understand the concern of members, he could not explain in detail due to some limitations as the matter is pending in court. The minister said a committee was appointed to study best practices to be adopted for efficient functioning of APPSC and it will submit report before August 31. MLA Dhulipalla Narendra alleged that it is a Rs 300 crore scam in APPSC during Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy government and demanded CBI inquiry in the interest of unemployed youth.

When MLAs Tenali Sravan Kumar and Yeluri Sambasiva Rao questioned on irregularities in Nadu Nedu scheme, minister for human resources Nara Lokesh said an inquiry will be conducted on Nadu-Nedu works.

MLA Dhulipalla Narendra alleged about the irregularities in Nadu Nedu works and stated that in Ponnuru the bills were paid to contractors without doing any work.

MLA Yeluri Sambasiva Rao alleged that YSRCP leaders turned into contractors and looted money in Nadu-Nedu scheme.

When Bathula Balaramakrishna questioned about new polytechnics and ITIs, Lokesh said that the state government is committed to improve technical education with the aim of enhancing quality and employability.

He said the government is taking up a comprehensive review of technical education institutions including government ITIs and polytechnics to increase skilled technical manpower to cater the needs of industry.