MLC Ananta Udaya Bhaskar arrested and being interrogated in ex-driver's murder in Kakinada

In the midst of a tense situation, the Kakinada district police arrested MLC Ananta Uday Bhaskar on the charges of killing his Ex- car driver Veedhi Subramanyam two days back. But, the District police have not officially confirmed about his arrest till Monday afternoon.



Eluru Range DIG G. Pala Raju reached Kakinada and observed the investigation along with District Superintendent of Police M. Ravindranath Babu. On the other hand, the family members of the deceased alleged that the police were harassing them to come to the police station to give their version to them. They requested the government to stop the harassment. On the other side, the left parties staged a protest at Indrapalem junction, Kakinada Rural on Monday demanding the arrest and dismissal from the Legislative council membership of Anantha Uday Bhaskar.



According to sources, the interrogation is being conducted in the midst of high police bando basth. Heavy police forces are deployed both in the Collectrate and SP office. It is known the TDP Chief Nara Chandrababu Naidu is demanding the handing over of the case to CBI and questioned why the police made an enormous delay in arresting MLC Ananta Uday Bhaskar, when the crime took place on May 19.



TDP National Secretary Nara Lokesh demanded the government an Ex-gratia of Rs. 1 crore to the family of the driver Subramanyam. He also alleged that there are quite a number of murders and rapes in the YSRCP government and sarcastically commented that Raja Reddy's government is in force.