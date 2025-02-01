MLC elections: JC holds meeting with officials

Rajamahendravaram: As per the directions of the Election Commission, nodal officers have been appointed to ensure the smooth conduct of the Legislative Council elections for the East-West Godavari Graduate constituency.

On Friday, district joint collector S Chinna Ramudu held a video conference with the nodal officers from his chamber. He informed that the Election Commission of India has announced the schedule for the biennial elections to the Legislative Council from the East-West Godavari Graduate constituency. The notification for the election will be issued on February 3, and the last date for filing nominations is February 10.

The scrutiny of nominations will take place on Feb 11. The last date for withdrawal of nominations is Feb 13, and polling will be held on Feb 27. Polling will take place from 8 am to 4 pm. Votes will be counted on Mar 3, and the winner will be declared thereafter.