MLC Govinda Reddy pays tributes to Kargil heroes

Porumamilla : Remembering the soldiers, who sacrificed their valuable lives during the Kargil war, Kargil Vijay Diwas was observed in a grand scale at Rangasamudram village of Porumamilla mandal on Monday.

Participating as chief guest, MLC Govinda Reddy inaugurated the newly constructed building of former soldiers in the village.

Describing the soldiers as real heroes, the MLC said that people of the country should be grateful to them as they sacrifice their lives in protecting sovereignty and integrity of the nation.

He lauded that it is first of its kind in the district, Marty's Stupam constructed in the Rangasamudram village. Earlier, the MLC and ex-soldiers hoisted the national flag and paid rich tributes to the martyrs, who sacrificed their lives in the Kargil war.

Porumamilla market yard chairman K Ramana Reddy, YSRCP state secretary Nagarjuna Reddy, former MPP C Vijaya Prathap Reddy, Rangasamudram sarpanch C Ravi Prakash Reddy and ex-soldiers were present.