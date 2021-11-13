MLC polls likely to be cakewalk for YSRCP in Guntur

Guntur: MLC elections will be a walk in the park for the YRSCP as the party has majority in the local bodies.

The YSRCP leadership will field the former Union Minister Ummareddy Venkateswarulu and former Minister Murugudu Hanumantha Rao in the elections for MLCs from local bodies quota in Guntur district. Their names have been finalised.

Ummareddy Venkateswarulu was elected to Parliament from Tenali Lok Sabha on TDP ticket and worked as the Union Minister of State for Urban Development. Later, he worked as TDP politburo member. Later he joined the YSRCP. He was elected as MLC from local bodies quota on YSRCP ticket and recently retired.

He requested the YSRCP leadership to field his son Venkata Ramana to contest as MLC from the local bodies quota. However, the party selected him.

Similarly, the YSRCP finalised the candidature of former Minister Murugudu Hanumantha Rao for MLC election to be held very soon.

Taking the caste equations into consideration, the YSRCP leadership fielded the BC leader belonging to weavers' community. Earlier, he worked as Sarva Siksha Abhiyan Minister in the Dr YS Rajasekhar Reddy government. He worked as the APCO chairman in the Kiran Kumar Reddy regime.

He is a close relative of former MLA Kandru Kamala. YSRCP is wooing the weavers in Mangalagiri Assembly constituency. Taking BCs vote bank into consideration, they have fielded Murugudu Hanumantha Rao. Meanwhile, the YSRCP disappointed former MLA Marri Rajasekhar once again. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy promised Cabinet berth to Marri Rajasekhar for sacrificing Chilakaluripet Assembly seat to MLA Vidadala Rajini in 2019 Assembly elections. Since, then Rajasekhar was eagerly waiting for the MLC seat. YSRCP fielded Talasila Raghuram belonging to Kamma community in Krishna district. Taking caste equations into consideration, denied MLC ticket to Marri Rajasekhar.

Anyway, seeing the strength of YSRCP in the local bodies one can say its candidates will not face any problem in winning the elections.