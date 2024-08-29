MLC Pothula Suneetha resigns from YSRCP

Chirala : The YSR Congress Party suffered another setback as its women’s wing president and MLC Pothula Suneetha resigned from both the party and her position in the Legislative Council on Wednesday.

Suneetha sent her resignation to YSRCP supremo and former Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy as well as to the Chairman of the Legislative Council.

Speaking to The Hans India, Suneetha said that she decided to quit the party due to personal grounds and will take a decision on the future course of action after consulting with the supporters, followers and family members in a few days.

The TDP has been extending support to the Pothula family for decades and is the reason for Suneetha shifting her political arena to Chirala, where a large number of voters from her community are concentrated.

After her defeat to Amachi Krishna Mohan in 2014 due to the groupism within the party, the TDP offered her an MLC seat. However, Suneetha shifted her loyalty to YSRCP in 2020 and subsequently resigned from her MLC position. The YSRCP provided her another chance to become MLC under the MLA quota, in the by-election in 2021. Sources close to the Pothula family reveal that Suneetha would be joining the TDP again, in the next month.

The YSRCP may face further challenges as reports suggest two of its Rajya Sabha members Mopidevi Venkatramna and B Mastan Rao are also considering resigning from their parliamentary seats and party membership.

This latest resignation follows a trend of departures from the YSRCP since it lost power to the TDP-Jana Sena-BJP alliance in June.

Notable recent exits include Eluru Mayor Sheikh Noorjahan and her husband SMR Pedababu who rejoined the TDP on Tuesday after a five-year stint with the YSRCP.