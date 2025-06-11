Mobile medical camp at Polakal PHC inspected

Polakal: Dr Raghu, the District Nodal Officer, visited the Ayushman Arogya Mandir under the jurisdiction of the Polakal Primary Health Centre, where a mobile medical camp was being conducted as part of a public health outreach initiative on Tuesday.

During his interaction, Dr Raghu stressed the importance of marrying at the legally and biologically appropriate age. He emphasized that the legal age for marriage is 18 years for girls and 21 years for boys. Marrying at an earlier age, particularly during the formative years of adolescence, poses severe health and social consequences, especially for girls.

He also highlighted that child marriage is a punishable offense under Indian law. Marrying girls below 18 or boys below 21 is a criminal act, and strict action will be taken against the bridegroom, parents or guardians, wedding participants, priests, and anyone directly or indirectly involved in such marriages. He urged citizens to report any such incidents immediately to the authorities through the Child Helpline – 1098.

He reiterated that promoting child marriage can lead to imprisonment of up to two years and a fine of Rs 1 lakh. As part of this awareness campaign, he instructed healthcare personnel to educate families about the legal and health implications of child marriage under the slogan:

The program was attended by Dr. Anees Nayak, Medical Officer; Raju Miya, Field Supervisor; Surekha, Social Health Officer; Health Worker Maryamma; ASHA workers; and Projectionist Khalee.