Mobile phones worth Rs 76 lakh recovered

Eluru : Eluru district CCS Police, Cyber Crime and Law & Order Police personnel led by Superintendent of Police Pratap Shiva Kishore, have jointly recovered 638 mobile phones worth Rs 76, 56, 000. These phones were stolen and lost mobile phones during the last three months. Using the district toll-free number and Central Equipment Identity Register (CEIR) portal, the phones were traced.

These mobile phones were recovered from current users in Eluru, West Godavari, NTR district, Ambedkar Konaseema, Krishna, Visakhapatnam, East Godavari, Vizianagaram, Visakha, Telangana, Kerala, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and other places.

The SP explained that 2,398 lost cell phones were recovered so far worth approximately Rs 4, 06, 39, 684. Buying or selling stolen goods is a punishable offence. They will be booked under Section 317 of the Indian Penal Code and will be punished with imprisonment for a term of up to 3 years.

People are requested to immediately report their lost or stolen phones to their nearest police station through the CEIR portal. It is available in all States and Union Territories across the country. He stressed that the CEIR portal will help prevent misuse of stolen phones and expedite recovery efforts. He advised people to call 1930 or visit cybercrime.gov.in to file a complaint without delay for cybercrime related matters.

Notices have been issued to all mobile shops/repair shop owners not to allow IMEI based second hand mobile phones, iPad, tablets etc., without proper bill/documents/ and ID proof etc.,

Eluru District Additional SP N Surya Chandra Rao, Eluru DSP D Shravan Kumar, Eluru CCS Inspector Rajasekhar, Eluru One Town Inspector Satyanarayana, Eluru Three Town Inspector Koteswara Rao and police officers were present.