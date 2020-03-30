Mobile Rythu Bazaars launched in Vizianagaram city

Vizianagaram: The district administration has taken a step to ensure delivery of vegetable at doorstep people and avoid gathering of people in markets.



The administration launched mobile Rythu Bazaars as it became difficult for the officials to prevent people from gathering in markets. Precautions to be taken are being ignored. Even the police failed to enforce the practice of social distancing.

As of now, a total of 10 auto-rickshaws are made available to take the vegetables to every street to enable the people to buy them at their doorstep. The farmers, who used to sell their produce in Rythu Bazaars previously, are now selling the vegetables by going to various places in auto-rickshaws.

Meanwhile, as many as 10 grocery shops, including a super market, expressed their interest to ensure door delivery of essential commodities.

Joint Collector Kishore said the district administration is doing everything possible to help the people.