Mock drill conducted in Tiruchanur
Highlights
Tirupati: A spart of the regular activity, TTD cops along with Octopus team conducted a mock drill at Sri Padmavati temple in Tiruchanur during the wee hours on Sunday.
Usually TTD carries out this mock drill to ensure its preparedness to counter any anti-social element attack and deal swiftly with any emergency situation.
VGO Tirupati Nandakishore, AVSO Satish and others were also present.
