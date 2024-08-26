Mock drill conducted in Tiruchanur

Tirupati: A spart of the regular activity, TTD cops along with Octopus team conducted a mock drill at Sri Padmavati temple in Tiruchanur during the wee hours on Sunday.

Usually TTD carries out this mock drill to ensure its preparedness to counter any anti-social element attack and deal swiftly with any emergency situation.

VGO Tirupati Nandakishore, AVSO Satish and others were also present.