Modi, Jagan and Naidu ignored Rayalaseema development, says Tulasi Reddy

During a press conference held at the Kadapa District Congress Party office, Congress state media chairman Dr. Narreddy Tulasi Reddy stated that leaders Narendra Modi, Jagan Mohan Reddy, and Chandrababu Naidu have betrayed the region of Rayalaseema.

Reddy highlighted various issues that the region has faced under their administrations.

These include the non-implementation of special status, the absence of a Bundelkhand-type development package for Rayalaseema and Uttarandhra, the failure to establish a steel plant in Kadapa district under Steel Authority of India, the lack of planning for the Dugarajapatnam new port, the closure of the Mannavaram electrical equipment factory near Srikalahasti, the discontinuation of the Kadapa-Raichoti-Madanapalli-Bangalore railway broad gauge line, the failure to shift the office of the Krishna River Management Board from Hyderabad to Rayalaseema, and the failure to establish a capital or High Court in Rayalaseema as per the Sri Bagh Pact.

Reddy also emphasized that while Congress completed major irrigation projects in Rayalaseema, the Telugu Desam Party and YSR Congress Party have made slow progress due to insufficient funds. Reddy concluded by stating that the development of Rayalaseema can only occur if Congress defeats these three parties in the upcoming elections.











