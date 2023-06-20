Monsoon gradually advancing in State, says APSDMA

VIJAYAWADA: Good news for the people of Andhra Pradesh as the Southwest Monsoon is gradually advancing in some parts of Rayalaseem and Coastal Andhra.

People are desperately waiting for a relief from the high temperatures, heat waves and scorching heat this summer.

Andhra Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (APSDMA) director Dr B R Ambedkar on Monday stated that the Southwest Monsoon gradually spread over some parts of Rayalaseema and southern parts of Coastal Andhra on Monday and would spread to more parts of the State in the couple of days.

He said there is a possibility of showers and light rainfall in Srikakulam, Parvathipuram Manyam, Alluri Sitarama Raju and other districts on Tuesday. He said the monsoon is advancing towards the State and will reach the North Coastal districts in the couple of days.

He said there is a possibility of showers in Rayalaseema region also. Dr Ambedkar in a press release said there is a possibility of showers and light rains at isolated places on Wednesday in the districts of Srikakulam, Parvathipuram, Manyam, Vizianagaram, Alluri Sitaramaraju, Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli, Kakinada, Eluru, Krishna, Guntur, NTR and parts of Rayalaseema on Wednesday.

There is a possibility of thunderstorms and suggested the farmers and farm workers and cattle grazers not to stand under the trees during the rains as there is a possibility of lighting.

On the other hand, severe heat waves continued in only 11 mandals and heat waves in 88 mandals in the State on Monday. He said the temperature levels ranged between 36 to 45 degrees in most parts of Andhra Pradesh.

Dr Ambedkar also forecast temperature levels between 39 and 43 degrees Celsius on Tuesday in 192 mandals of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday.