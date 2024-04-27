BCs must vote for Congress: VH

Hyderabad: Congress senior leader V Hanumantha Rao has said that If AICC leader Rahul Gandhi becomes India’s Prime Minister, all weaker sections will get their due share in the country. Addressing a press conference at Gandhi Bhavan here on Friday, former MP V Hanumantha Rao said that the BCs are over 50 percent of the total population in the country and political representation should be given to the BCs as per their population.

He alleged that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had not done any justice to the BCs and the BCs were not getting due encouragement from the Union government despite the large size of their population.

"If Rahul Gandhi becomes the Prime Minister, there will be jobs for unemployed youth and promotions for the employees. BCs should vote for Congress in the Lok Sabha elections and extend the leadership of Rahul Gandhi," VH said.