BJP MP Surya booked for poll code violations

Bengaluru: Bharatiya Janata Party leader and Bengaluru South MP Tejasvi Surya has been booked for violation of the election code of conduct and “seeking votes” in the name of the religion. “Case is booked against Tejasvi Surya MP and Candidate of Bengaluru South PC on 25.04.24 at Jayanagar PS u/s 123(3) for posting a video in X handle and soliciting votes on the ground of religion,” chief electoral officer, Karnataka posted on X.

The case has been filed with Jayanagar police station in Bengaluru. Voting was held on Friday for the first phase of Lok Sabha polls in Karnataka, in 14 constituencies, as the Congress and BJP locked horns again on the electoral battleground in less than a year. According to poll officials, 63.90 per cent voter turnout was recorded till 5 pm. Out of 14 segments that went to polls, the highest turnout of 74.87 per cent was recorded in Mandya, followed by Udupi-Chikmagalur and Hassan at an identical 72.13 per cent, and the least 48.61 per cent in Bangalore Central. The turnout was 49.37 per cent in Bangalore South, and 50.04 per cent in Bangalore North, amid indications of continued voter apathy in the city. Bangalore Rural that is witnessing a tough contest between Congress’ D K Suresh, MP and brother of Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, and Dr C N Manjunath, a noted cardiologist and son-in-law of former PM H D Deve Gowda, on a BJP ticket, has recorded 61.78 per cent.

A total of 247 candidates -- 226 men and 21 women -- are in the fray for the first phase covering most of the southern and coastal districts, where more than 2.88 crore voters were eligible to exercise their franchise in 30,602 polling stations.