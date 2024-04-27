Live
- Deepika storms into individual semis
- Google Pixel 8A Leak: Seven Years of Security Updates Revealed
- Anoushka Shankar to get honorary degree by Oxford University, calls it ‘pinch-me moment’
- Beauty addicts can now get Kylie Cosmetics in India
- BRS will bounce back, says KTR on party formation day
- Sara Ali Khan debunks common period myths
- Spending quality time in nature may lower heart disease
- Study decodes how long-term pesticide exposure raises Parkinson’s risk
- Tirupati: Governor Abdul Nazeer visits BIRRD hospital
- World Design Day: Celebrating creativity, innovation & human flourishing
Just In
SMIORE buys stake in Arjas Steel
Hyderabad: Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Limited (SMIORE) and private equity firm ADV Partners announced execution of a binding agreement relating to...
Hyderabad: Sandur Manganese & Iron Ores Limited (SMIORE) and private equity firm ADV Partners announced execution of a binding agreement relating to the strategic business acquisition of Arjas Steel Private Limited (Arjas) by SMIORE
SMIORE has signed a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) with an entity affiliated with ADV Partners, an Asia-focused private equity firm to acquire a controlling interest in Arjas. The transaction has been agreed at an enterprise value of Rs 3,000 crore and will be subject to customary regulatory approvals and closing conditions.
Through this transaction, ADV will fully divest its interest in Arjas marking another successful exit from its India portfolio. Bahirji A. Ghorpade, Managing Director, SMIORE said: “This acquisition marks a significant milestone for SMIORE as we venture into steel and value-added products manufacturing. It not only unlocks numerous synergies but also represents a meaningful forward integration for SMIORE.