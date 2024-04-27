Sexual harassment allegations: ‘Dismissal of CRPF DIG anytime soon’

New Delhi: The Union government has initiated the process of dismissing a DIG ranked former chief sports officer of the CRPF on charges of sexual harassment levelled against him by some women working in the paramilitary force, official sources said Friday.

A notice for dismissal has been issued against Deputy Inspector General Khajan Singh after the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) accepted the recommendation of the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC), they said.

The final orders will be issued after taking into consideration the reply received from the accused officer within 15 days, the sources said. Khajan Singh did not respond to PTI’s query on the matter. The notice for dismissal against the officer, currently posted in Mumbai, was was issued recently after a probe conducted by the CRPF found him “guilty” on sexual harassment charges. Khajan Singh served as the chief sports officer of the Central Reserve Police Force, the country’s largest paramilitary force.

He won a silver medal at the 1986 Seoul Asian Games in the 200m butterfly event which was India’s first medal in swimming at the event since 1951.