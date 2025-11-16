Montessori Elite school wins Best Innovative, Creative School Award

Kurnool: Montessori Elite English Medium School in Anantapur, earned top honours at the Golden Jubilee celebrations of the Montessori Group of Schools held in Kurnool, securing the Best Innovative and Creative School Award.

The award was presented by the Governor of Andhra Pradesh, S Abdul Nazeer, who lauded the school for setting high standards in creativity, education, and student development. Managing Director Krishna Bharat received the award on behalf of the institution and expressed gratitude while reaffirming the school’s commitment to holistic and progressive learning.