Montha unleashes rain fury

Amaravati: Cyclone Montha unleashed rain fury across the state, crippling transport networks, flooding coastal towns, and triggering mass evacuations as the severe cyclonic storm intensified in the Bay of Bengal and made landfall at Antarvedipalem near Kakinada on Tuesday evening. The cyclone was expected to cross the coast by around midnight on Tuesday, leaving a trail of destruction along the coastal areas. The cyclone halted economic activity, crippled logistics, and placed millions on edge. Power supply was disrupted at many places across the state.

Rail, road, and air connectivity collapsed across several districts. The state administration was put on high alert to deal with cyclonic impact. The Union Railway Ministry directed all zonal divisions to activate emergency control rooms, while flight operations from Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, and Rajahmundry were suspended amid gale-force winds and torrential rain. The cyclone, packing gusts of up to 110 kmph, caused extensive damage along the coastal belt.

Konaseema, Kakinada, and Krishna districts bore the brunt, with floodwaters inundating villages and roads. Authorities evacuated over 6,000 people from 34 coastal villages to 120 rehabilitation centres. NDRF and SDRF units were deployed in Amalapuram and Sakhinetipalli, ready to reach affected areas within 30 minutes.

At Uppada in Kakinada district and Mypadu in Nellore district, the sea advanced dramatically, destroying roads and coastal infrastructure. Waves rising over 10 meters battered beach roads, fishing harbors, and homes, with danger signal 10 hoisted at Kakinada Port and signal 9 at Visakhapatnam and Gangavaram.

On Tuesday, Visakhapatnam recorded the highest rainfall of 191 mm followed by Bheemunipatnam (144.2 mm). In Srikakulam district, Mandasa (123.2 mm), Kalingapatnam (103 mm), Ichchapuram (101.2 mm), and Palasa (95.6 mm) also received heavy downpour. The impact would be much more severe on Wednesday.

AP State Disaster Management Agency Managing Director Prakhar Jain warned: “Heavy to very heavy rainfall and storm surges up to 10 meters are expected along the coast. The impact will be severe”.

Vijayawada police deployed drone cameras to monitor overflowing canals and urged citizens not to believe rumors of Budameru overflow. Control rooms were activated in Vijayawada and NTR District collectorates.

Meanwhile, Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw held a high-level review, ordering war rooms in all affected divisions, particularly Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, and Guntur, to remain on round-the-clock alert. Ninety-five trains were canceled, and special refund counters were opened to assist stranded passengers. “Resources, personnel, and machinery must be ready to respond instantly to emergencies,” Vaishnaw told officials of East Coast, South Central Coast, and South Central Railway zones.

The South Central Railway set up passenger help desks at major junctions, while disaster response teams fanned out across vulnerable zones. Flight cancellations rippled from Shamshabad, affecting at least 18 services bound for coastal Andhra destinations.

Minister Atchannaidu said roads would be closed after 5 pm and urged residents to offer shelter to displaced families. “Rehabilitation centres are operational in the severely affected zones,” he said.

Minister Nara Lokesh monitored the cyclone’s progress from the RTGS command center at the Secretariat. Lokesh directed district administrations to assess damage continuously and ensure all party functionaries assist in relief efforts.