  • Menu
Trending :

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

More sports equipment promised at Central Park

More sports equipment promised at Central Park
x

VMRDA chairperson M V Pranav Gopal, MLA Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav and VMRDA commissioner K S Viswanathan inaugurating water plant in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday

Highlights

  • VMRDA chief, South MLA visit the park, interact with walkers and visitors
  • They inaugurate a purified water plant donated by Divi’s under CSR programme

Visakhapatnam : Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) chairperson M V Pranav Gopal and South MLA Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav said that they will provide more facilities in Visakhapatnam Central Park.

Visiting Visakha Central Park along with VMRDA commissioner K S Viswanathan here on Wednesday, they interacted with the visitors and walkers and enquired about the facilities and problems at the park. The visitors mentioned a few issues to the notice of the Commissioner and chairperson.

Speaking to the media, the VMRDA chairperson said that the musical fountain in the park will be made available at the earliest.

He assured that more sports equipment would be facilitated for children in the park.

Concerned officials were ordered to repair the open gym equipment without fail.

Later, a purified drinking water plant setup with the CSR funds of Divi’s Laboratories Ltd was inaugurated by the MLA, the chairperson and commissioner on the park premises.

VMRDA chief engineer V Bhavani Shankar, executive engineer S V S N Raju, DFO Shivani, deputy executive engineer Shankar Rao and administrative officer Venkateswara Rao were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick