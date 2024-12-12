More sports equipment promised at Central Park

Visakhapatnam : Visakhapatnam Metropolitan Region Development Authority (VMRDA) chairperson M V Pranav Gopal and South MLA Vamsi Krishna Srinivas Yadav said that they will provide more facilities in Visakhapatnam Central Park.

Visiting Visakha Central Park along with VMRDA commissioner K S Viswanathan here on Wednesday, they interacted with the visitors and walkers and enquired about the facilities and problems at the park. The visitors mentioned a few issues to the notice of the Commissioner and chairperson.

Speaking to the media, the VMRDA chairperson said that the musical fountain in the park will be made available at the earliest.

He assured that more sports equipment would be facilitated for children in the park.

Concerned officials were ordered to repair the open gym equipment without fail.

Later, a purified drinking water plant setup with the CSR funds of Divi’s Laboratories Ltd was inaugurated by the MLA, the chairperson and commissioner on the park premises.

VMRDA chief engineer V Bhavani Shankar, executive engineer S V S N Raju, DFO Shivani, deputy executive engineer Shankar Rao and administrative officer Venkateswara Rao were present.